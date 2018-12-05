Paying their respects. Prince Charles, Barack and Michelle Obama, Donald and Melania Trump and more attended George H.W. Bush’s funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, December 5.

The former president’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, confirmed Bush died on Friday, November 30, at the age of 94.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st president of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” a statement from his office read. “He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.”

George H.W. will be laid to rest in College Station, Texas, on Thursday, December 6.

