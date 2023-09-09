Gisele Bundchen Buys Sprawling -9-1 Million Florida Home

Gisele Bündchen is adding another gorgeous Florida home to her real estate collection.

Bündchen, 43, bought the 7.5-acre property through her LLC for $9.1 million. The 5,183 sq. ft home in Southwest Ranches, Florida has 9 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms plus a guest apartment. The property’s grounds are surrounded by lush grass fields with a variety of tropical greenery sprawled out. In addition to its stunning landscape the manor has its own state-of-the-art equestrian rink, soccer pitch, infinity pool, tennis court and an outdoor kitchen.

The seller of the estate was represented by Chad Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, while Bündchen was repped by Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC.

According to ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the neighborhood is known for its “vast acres” which is something you can’t find in Miami. Bündchen relocated to Miami with her children in October 2022 following her split from ex-husband Tom Brady. (Bündchen and Brady, 46, share two kids: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also father of son Jack, 16, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

Us Weekly confirmed that the model purchased her Miami home for $1.25 million. Bündchen and her family settled down in the 1500 square feet cottage after the former couple sold their joint Tampa home. The town where Bündchen’s new home is approximately located 30 miles northwest of Miami.

Keep scrolling to take a look inside Bündchen’s new home: