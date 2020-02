Gigi Hadid

Hailey connected with Gigi via the modeling world, though their relationship is a bit more complicated due to Justin’s bad blood with Gigi’s pal Taylor Swift. However, Hailey confirmed the two are friends. “Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends,” she told Vogue Australia in her October 2019 cover story. “Look at Kendall and Bells and Gigi. … They’re all tall and doing every runway.”