Picture perfect, they don’t need no filter. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles two days after the model made headlines for her intimate discussion about their sex life and more on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Hailey, 25, and the “Ghost” singer, 28, were photographed grabbing a cup of coffee and going on a stroll in Beverly Hills on Friday, September 30. The couple, who have been married since September 2018, held hands and grinned as they walked down the street.

Their outing comes on the heels of Hailey’s many personal revelations on the podcast — including her relationship with Justin’s ex Selena Gomez. During the episode, which dropped on Wednesday, September 28, the New York native revealed whether she and the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 30, overlapped while dating the Grammy winner, as well as private details about her marriage to the Canada native.

“There’s nothing better than being with the person that makes you smile the most, makes you laugh the most, like, he’s just literally the best human to me ever,” the Rhode founder gushed about her husband on the podcast. “I just love him. … He understands me more than anybody ever has in my whole life, and I think that goes both ways.”

As for her relationship with Gomez, Hailey emphasized that she never “stole” Justin from the Only Murders in the Building star and added that it’s “all love” and respect between them.

She shared: “That was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course, there’s a very long history there. … It has nothing to do with me,” Hailey emphasized, noting that the former couple’s split — Gomez and Justin called it quits for good in March 2018 — “was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on … with his life in that way.”

When it comes to moving on, it seems that Justin and Hailey have no eyes for anyone but each other — particularly in the bedroom.

While the skincare guru dished about her love life with the “Boyfriend” singer, she shared that there are some boundaries when it comes to sex that they won’t cross, including threesomes.

“I think sometimes for some people it does [work] … I think the second you make the decision to do that there’s never going back from that and I just don’t know that I would ever be willing,” Hailey admitted. “We’ve worked very hard to be in the space that we’re in now and trusting each other. There’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.”

Despite Hailey’s “theory that people don’t care about married people sex,” she also discussed what time of day the pair prefer to get intimate, revealing that their favorite time is at night. “But I do like morning [sex] too,” she added.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Justin and Hailey’s sweet coffee run: