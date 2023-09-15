After meeting on set of Ravenswood, Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier were actual relationship goals before they called it quits.

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff, which premiered in 2013, only lasted one season on ABC Family (now Freeform) but that was enough time for Richardson and Dier to hit it off.

“We met on this ABC Family show called Ravenswood, which was a spinoff of Pretty Little Liars that failed. But it’s okay because we got to be in New Orleans for a few months, and we met,” the actress recalled during an interview with W Magazine in March 2019.

That same month, Richardson announced that she popped the question to Dier after seven years together.

“I just asked. Neither of us are, like, crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned,” she shared on Busy Tonight at the time. “He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was, like, pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, ‘Wanna marry me?’ Maybe that got us in the mood, I don’t know. But yeah, we’re engaged now.”

Eagle-eyed fans later noticed that Richardson and Dier stopped sharing photos of each other after previously documenting their relationship on social media. In 2022, the White Lotus actress confirmed that she was no longer engaged to Dier.

“Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in November 2022, alongside a selfie with the Jane the Virgin alum. “But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out.”

Scroll down to relive Richardson and Dier’s romance: