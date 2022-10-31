All treats, no tricks. Kelly Clarkson dressed up as a haunted Stevie Nicks for the Halloween episode of her eponymous talk show, where she interviewed guests in front of a spooky campfire.

“Happy #Halloween!” a post from the Kelly Clarkson Show‘s official Instagram account read on Monday, October 31, alongside several photos of the scary forest-inspired set. “Today we gather around the campfire in the haunted forest for spooky tales.”

Clarkson was joined by Ghosts star Rose McIver — dressed as Wednesday Addams — and Loni Love, who channeled Aaliyah‘s character in Queen of the Damned for the holiday special. “PLUS an epic #Kellyoke with the ghosts and ghouls of @mybandyall 👻,” the post continued.

On the show, the “Breakaway” singer, 40, performed a cover of “Monster Mash,” which she revealed took the whole weekend to shoot. “That’s how exciting Halloween is for us on this show,” Clarkson said. “It is a true monster mash up here. We love that song, so we thought we’d reimagine it a little bit. We had a lot of fun with it.”

As for her costume, the Grammy winner revealed that her only request was to have “Stevie Nicks hair” so that she could channel the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer with her ghostly getup.

Clarkson previously opened up about her love of Halloween, telling guest Michael Ealy on Wednesday, October 26, that she indulges in some of her kids’ candy after they go trick-or-treating. “I totally steal their candy while they’re sleeping. They go to bed and I find my favorite things and I’m like, ‘That’s mine,'” she said with a laugh. “They don’t remember. I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess you didn’t get that. I guess it didn’t make it into the bag.'”

After the Fatale star, 49, revealed that he also has a habit of stealing his kids’ candy, Clarkson joked, “They’re not that smart yet!”

The “My Life Would Suck Without You” songstress has frequently opened up about raising kids River, 8, and Remington, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “I tell my kids this all the time,” Clarkson revealed on her talk show earlier this month. “You’re each other’s buddies. Especially cause we went through divorce, right?”

She continued: “So they go to their dad’s and mine. So anytime you travel, you’ve always got each other. … I always try and make them, like buddies when they fight. I’m like, ‘No, no, no. This is your wingman. You’re supposed to stick up for each other. Don’t tattle tale all the time.'”

Clarkson and Blackstock, 45, were married for nearly seven years before she filed for divorce in June 2020. Their divorce proceedings were finalized earlier this year after nearly two years of contentious court battles. The “Miss Independent” singer explained to Variety that as the parent with primary custody of the little ones, she decided not to “hide everything” about the divorce from them — even when it’s hard.

“Obviously, don’t talk about stuff that you shouldn’t talk about, but it’s OK if they see you cry, or it’s OK if they see you’ve had a bad day,” Clarkson told the outlet in September. “You start to feel that kind of shame, like, ‘I’ve got to put my best foot forward as a mom because I don’t want them to be affected.’ But then you allow your kids to express empathy, and they learn how to say, ‘Oh, man, I’m sorry you had a hard day.’”

At the time, the Texas native also revealed that she plans to channel a lot of her emotions surrounding the split into her upcoming album. “The whole divorce thing happened and I needed to write it,” Clarkson explained about the process of writing about the breakup. “And then I didn’t know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind. So, some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there’s everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn’t evolve how you want.”

