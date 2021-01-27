G-Eazy

After collaborating on “Him & I” in 2017, Halsey and the rapper began dating, flaunting PDA via social media beginning in September of that year. She later described their relationship to Marie Clare magazine. “I’ve had partners who don’t want to play along. It feels stupid. I love curating an experience, changing it up,” she said in 2018. “And he’s so that way with me. I haven’t found someone who matches every version of me until him. Like, he’s my left sneaker. For every version of him, there’s a version of me to match.” The duo split in July 2018.