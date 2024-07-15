After eloping in Italy and honeymooning in Switzerland, Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL player Jake Funk touched down in Miami to host a unique wedding reception for 120 guests on Saturday, July 13.

“I’m not a big planner. That’s one of the reasons why we eloped. So thankfully, I just passed over all of the responsibilities to the production team we hired, Petals in Miami, and I’m going to be just as surprised as our guests so I’m excited to see what they come up with,” Sluss told Us Weekly before the bash, noting that she gave the team some personal details to draw inspiration from, including the couple’s first date. At The Beverly Hills Hotel. “We want it to be something that people wouldn’t necessarily expect for me. Because when you go to weddings, a lot of the times it’s very soft. It’s very romantic. It just screams love. For this party, we wanted it to really scream Miami — very tropical, very dark.”

Among their family and friends in attendance was Funk’s college pals from the University of Maryland and Sluss’ Bachelor besties — Victoria Fuller, Andi Dorfman, Tayshia Adams, Amanda Stanton and Lauren Luyendyk.

Sluss and Funk got engaged in 2023 and exchanged vows at a castle in Tuscany on June 26.

“We explored all the different options. We talked about different locations, different things to do and what made us the most excited was to keep wedding planning simple [and] stress free,” Sluss recalled to Us. “We wanted to go somewhere that we thought was really adventurous and exciting and it gave us more leisure to have a bigger honeymoon and, for us, going overseas, and being able to explore visit so many different areas, is a once in a lifetime trip for us.”

Sluss added that the pair wanted their wedding day to “focus on making the biggest commitment of our lives” as they could celebrate later.

“The whole [day is] a highlight,” Funk said. “Being able to go through the marriage ceremony in a beautiful location with great people that were around us from the hotel — they made it very easy and very peaceful, which was nice. And in the castle, there wasn’t really a lot going on, so it felt very private. The whole day it was just very smooth.”

For the ceremony, Sluss wore a custom wedding dress from a store in Indiana during Funk’s time on Indianapolis, Colts.

“I always go off of comfort. If I feel comfortable, I’m going to be happier and it’s just going to radiate,” Sluss said. “And so for my wedding dress, I just wanted to feel comfortable. I actually wore tennis shoes almost the entire time.”

For Saturday’s reception, the former reality star took inspiration from her new bling — her wedding band!

“I thought it’d be really fun to lean into [how] I’m a wife now wearing my wedding band. [I said], ‘Let’s have a dress that looks like my wedding band my diamond ring!'” she said. “So, I ended up going to Los Angeles with my mom. We picked out a dress at Jackson James and I told them exactly what I wanted, and they were able to come up something come up with something really fun for me. … I want to dance a lot. I want it to be short. I want it to be, like, where I can move around and probably end up wearing sneakers again.”

The newlyweds will soon be headed back to Detroit as the running back prepares for the season with the Lions — Funk’s sixth team since he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

“We’ve always tried to keep [things] just really simple and enjoyable,” Sluss told Us. “[All of the moves have] definitely has made us stronger. We’re able to go and see cities that we wouldn’t, you know, out of our way [to visit]. That’s been really neat and just the friendships we’ve made. We’re kind of gearing up for potentially a wild season and a wild ride.”

Scroll through to see photos from Sluss and Funk’s wedding reception: