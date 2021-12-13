April 2019

The Skims founder revealed that she secretly “registered with the California State Bar to study law” one year prior.

“I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote via social media at the time. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed.”