February 2022

“I’m praying for my family and friends there and everyone who’s fighting,” the Tiger Cruise actress wrote via Instagram amid the Russian and Ukrainian conflict. “I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.”

Her ex was among the soldiers defending Ukraine, having enlisted in the Reserve Army weeks prior. “It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that has brought me here today, that I took this initiative and am now taking part in this territorial defense,” Klitschko said at the time via Reuters. He confirmed after the invasion began that he remained in the capital to defend his country.