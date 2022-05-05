Ellen Whitaker

Cavill was first linked to the championship horse jumper in 2009 and he popped the question two years later. “I couldn’t believe it when he asked me to marry him,” Whitaker told the Belfast Telegraph in May 2011. “I thought we were there to celebrate his birthday. It was such a surprise and I am so happy.”

However, the pair quietly called it quits in August 2012. “There was no fallout. They just both agreed it wasn’t working,” a source told Us at the time. “They broke up three months ago.”