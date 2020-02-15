Love is in the air! The Kardashian-Jenner family are known for their extravagant holiday celebrations and Valentine’s Day 2020 was no exception.

Kylie Jenner hosted an elaborate V-Day brunch on Friday, February 14, and showed off the festivities via Instagram. The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared a video of her Valentine’s Day set-up, which included baked goods, chocolate-covered strawberries and mini sandwiches.

Jenner also included a fun art activity where she encouraged guests to “paint with your heart.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her painting, which read “Stormi,” a tribute to her 2-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The reality TV star made sure to show her pals Yris Palmer and Stassie Karanikolaou some love with sweet notes on why she loves her friends.

Jenner penned to Palmer, 29, “I love you because you see the beauty in everything.” As for Karanikolaou, 22, she wrote, “I love you because of the way you are always there for me.”

Although Jenner was focused on her friendships this Valentine’s Day, the Life of Kylie alum could be close to rekindling her romance with Scott, 27. The former couple split in October 2019 after more than two years together but have remained close.

“Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday. “They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.”

A second insider added that the pair’s main priority is their daughter, Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment,” the source explained.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the big day with an intimate gathering with her children. The Poosh founder, 40, shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kardashian’s entryway was filled with pink and red balloons and there were plenty of baked goods, including heart-shaped donuts and rice Krispie treats.

Us confirmed in December 2019 that the TV personality had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima after calling it quits with the 26-year-old model in August 2018.

“Kourtney and Younes are dating again,” a source told Us at the time. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”

Scroll down to see pictures of how the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Valentine’s Day.