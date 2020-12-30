What’s in a Name?

When questions about Hilaria’s heritage went viral earlier this month, a Twitter user pointed out that her children — Gabriela, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo — all have Spanish-sounding names. “You want to know what? Their names are after people who were important to me, they’re not names that we pulled out of a hat,” the yoga guru told the outlet, noting that she sends her kids to a bilingual school where they learn Spanish.

Hilaria added: “All my kids’ given names, the first names, are all from people in my life, and they have my husband’s last name. And we were very thoughtful about it. Especially the second name, sometimes the first name is something that sounds for me, good in both languages.”