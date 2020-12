When She Met Alec

Though the 30 Rock alum claimed his wife “is from Spain” in a recently resurfaced 2013 interview with David Letterman, Hilaria asserted that she was upfront with her husband about her heritage when they met in 2011. “I walked by him [and he asked], ‘Who are you, I must know you, I must know you,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘Where are you from?’ And I said, ‘I’m from Boston.’ That was the first thing I said, that has always been my narrative.”