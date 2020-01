March 2018

Duff and Koma welcomed an elderly dog into their home. “Hey guys! We adopted an old dog,” the actress wrote alongside a sweet Instagram pic at the time. “Thank you so much @loveleorescue #welovelucy.” Koma also shared his excitement on Instagram. “I Love Lucy and she…looks fairly indifferent towards me,” he captioned a pic of the pup. “I will Ricky Ricardo her heart.”