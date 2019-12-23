Pics Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos December 22, 2019 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly 9 2 / 9 January 2017 The Younger actress and Koma made their red carpet debut at a pre-SAG Awards party. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News