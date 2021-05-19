New romance! Audrina Patridge’s love life is a hot topic on season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, including her fling with Sean Stewart.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the Prey Swim designer, 36, was casually seeing Rod Stewart’s son.

“Audrina and Sean are just getting to know each other, and neither of them are looking for a serious relationship right now,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He is dating around, and they are not exclusively by any means.”

The same month it was reported that Sean, 40, would be appearing on the MTV reality series, but wouldn’t be an official cast member. The California native isn’t the only newcomer featured on the reality series, which premiered earlier this month.

Us confirmed in March 2020 that Caroline D’Amore would be a new cast member on The Hills reboot while Mischa Barton would be exiting after one season.

Like the 36-year-old Pizza Girl CEO, Sean grew up in Los Angeles alongside a lot of big celebrities. While D’Amore was friends with Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton as well as Kim Kardashian, Sean was spotted with Scott Disick.

Although Sean grew up in the limelight, he revealed in 2014 that he wanted to put his partying ways in the past. “Everybody likes to party. I’ve done my partying. I’ve done enough drugs to kill Hollywood,” he said on Brandi Glanville’s “Unfiltered” podcast in March of that year. “I’ll never go back to that.”

Following his stint on Celebrity Rehab in 2009, Sean explained that he’s ready to focus on life without drugs and alcohol. “Everyone goes through phases. I’m glad I went through what I went through,” he told Glanville, 48. “Because I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Unfortunately, the Dirty Weekend creator’s troubles didn’t stop there. He was allegedly part of an altercation with a security guard in Palm Beach, Florida, with his father, 76, in December 2019. Us confirmed in January 2020 that the father-son pair were ordered to appeared in court following the incident, but the duo reportedly settled out of court the same month.

Scroll down to learn more about The Hills: New Beginnings’ newest face: