2004

Madison alleged in her 2015 memoir that their relationship with Wilkinson, who moved in the mansion three years after the Holly’s World alum, was rocky from the start.

“Despite my attempts to befriend Kendra, she continued to push me away,” she wrote. “Hungry from her own ‘team,’ Kendra desperately tried to make each new Playmate who arrived at the mansion her friend — and her friend alone.”

Madison continued: “At 19 years old, Kendra was stuck with a 9 p.m. curfew, a 78-year-old boyfriend, and a stricter set of rules than she had ever had at home. And now, adding insult to injury, she was finally realizing that she wasn’t as special as Hef made her believe. She was just another blond girlfriend — and life at the mansion wasn’t all she imagined it to be.”