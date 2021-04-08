2021

Madison reignited her feud with Wilkinson during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2021. When asked about Wilkinson’s claim that she didn’t have sex with Hefner, who died in 2017, before she moved into the mansion, Madison said she was lying.

“I had to sleep with him first,” Madison told Alex Cooper. ”I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

The real estate agent, meanwhile, fired back via Instagram, writing “Dude… it’s 2021 😂. Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

After one person asked Wilkinson why she’s “always hating” on Madison, she responded, “How am I hating. She’s [the] one out there. I’m all love now baby.”

When another social media user sked her to try to see Madison’s side, Wilkinson added, “OK if you believe this will help women then I will try to understand. I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side … I wish her the best in life and this helps heal her.”