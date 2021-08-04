Struggling With Body Dysmorphia

Madison revealed she struggled with her body image issues during her time in the mansion via a July 2021 TikTok video.

“So for a recent post, I was looking for pictures of myself in a bunny costume and I came across one. It reminded me of a moment in my life where I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I need to lose weight,’” the former reality star explained in the clip, alongside a photo of her from 2005. “[I] thought I had gained weight, and thought I hadn’t stuck to my diet, and I thought my thighs were huge and I thought, ‘I need to lose five pounds at least.’ And that’s ridiculous. I look like a stick.”