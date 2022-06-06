Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The actor and lawyer first met at the gym (although they tell people it was “through mutual friends”) and got engaged in Mexico in September 2012 after two years of dating. Ferguson and Mikita tied the knot on July 20, 2013, in a lavish ceremony officiated by screenwriter Tony Kushner in New York City. “We wanted to get married in New York because that’s where it’s legal, so we want to support the state that’s in support of us,” the Modern Family star told Us Weekly of the big day. In July 2020, the pair welcomed their first child, son Beckett Mercer. The couple announced in May 2022 that they are expecting their second baby.