What comes next. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that former U.S. women’s soccer player Hope Solo had been arrested after being caught allegedly driving under the influence.

The athlete was taken into custody in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before she was brought to the Forsyth County jail for processing after authorities booked her for impaired driving (DWI) and resisting arrest. She was subsequently released.

Authorities stated that the two children Solo shares with husband Jerramy Stevens, Lozen and Vittorio, were in the vehicle at the time of her arrest. She has also been charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation,” Rich Nichols, a lawyer for the Olympian told Us in a statement the day after her arrest. “But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

This arrest is not the Dancing With the Stars alum‘s first run-in with the law. In June 2014, Solo was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree against her half-sister and nephew. The soccer star was reportedly intoxicated when the alleged assault occurred. A judge dropped the charges in 2018, after ruling that the incident was “unlikely to recur.”

Solo, who was a goalie for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team from 2000 to 2016, has participated in multiple FIFA World Cups and won two Olympic gold medals. However, she has also made headlines for her controversial behavior off the field, most notably when she called the Swedish women’s soccer team a “bunch of cowards” at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Solo’s contract was subsequently terminated.

“For 17 years, I dedicated my life to the U.S. Women’s National Team and did the job of a pro athlete the only way I knew how — with passion, tenacity, an unrelenting commitment to be the best goalkeeper in the world, not just for my country, but to elevate the sport for the next generation of female athletes,” the former Seattle Sounders athlete wrote in a Twitter statement at the time. “In those commitments, I have never wavered. And with so much more to give, I am saddened by the Federation’s decision to terminate my contract.”

She continued: “I could not be the player I am without being the person I am, even when I haven’t made the best choices or said the right things. My entire career, I have only wanted the best for this team, for the players and the women’s game and I will continue to pursue these causes with the same unrelenting passion with which I play the game.”

