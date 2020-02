Becca Kufrin

Kufrin and her Bachelorette winner, Garret Yrigoyen, gave into chocolate temptation this holiday. “Happy Lurve Day to everyone out there,” the Minnesota native wrote on an Instagram photo of herself feeding her fiancé chocolate. “Make sure to treat your partner or your badass self to all the chocolate and bubbles today. But mainly this goes out to this incredible man who I can’t wait to have in my arms again and kiss his face all over.”