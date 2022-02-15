Top 5

Stories

Pics

Valentine’s Day 2022: How JoJo and Jordan, Matt and Rachael, Thomas and Becca and More Bachelor Nation Couples Celebrated

By
JoJo Jordan Matt Rachael How Bachelor Nation Spent Valentines Day Katie Thurson John Hersey
 Courtesy Katie Thurston/Instagram
16
12 / 16
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Katie and John

The season 17 Bachelorette celebrated her relationship by writing John a poem on the morning of Valentine’s Day.

“My heart danced in a way that was new. A crowded room but felt like us two,” the tribute read. “Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can’t help but think we were always meant to be.”

 

Back to top