Holidays With Us How Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2019 By Emily Longeretta November 28, 2019 MEGA 12 10 / 12 Hailey and Justin Bieber The married couple were spotted getting smoothies together in Miami, Florida, on Thanksgiving. Back to top More News Apple Airpods Are on Sale at Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon 8,000 Reviewers Confirm This Is the Best Way to Keep Your Phone Charged All Day Over 3,000 Shoppers Say This Under-$15 Organic Oil Is an Anti-Aging Miracle More News