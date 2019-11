Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

J.Lo and A. Rod celebrated the special day with a family feast. The couple made dinner with Lopez’ twins, Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’ daughters, Natasha and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “So grateful today and everyday! Blessings…HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!,” the Hustlers star captioned a Instagram video of the blended family in the kitchen.