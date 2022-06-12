Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

McDonald — who has won more Tony Awards than any other actor — met Swenson when he understudied the male lead in the 2007 Broadway revival of 110 in the Shade. They welcomed daughter Sally in October 2016. The Good Fight star is also the mother of daughter Zoe from a previous marriage, while Swenson shares sons Bridger and Sawyer with ex-wife Amy Westerby. “He is such an incredible Father and it has been one of my greatest joys to watch him raise his children with such fun, patience, joy, kindness, and love,” McDonald gushed about her husband via Instagram in June 2021.