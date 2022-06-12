Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Though they met on the set of the 1995 Australian detective series Corelli, Jackman’s impressive theater resume has made him and Furness staples in the Tonys audience. In 2012, she surprised her husband at the ceremony when she presented him with a special Tony Award for his humanitarian work. “Hugh has just finished principal photography on the movie version of Les Miserables,” she joked at the time. “And let’s face it, there’s nothing more romantic after not seeing your husband for four months than to have our first night back together on a Broadway stage with 12 million people watching.”

The X-Men star, for his part, thanked Furness in his speech. “I love you with all my heart,” he said. “And I know how much you hate public speaking, [so] this is the greatest thing you’ve ever done for me. It means the world to me.”