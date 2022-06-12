Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The twosome — who share children James, Marion and Tabitha — credit their theater background with helping their 20-plus year marriage last. “Matthew and I come from a different time and place,” Parker told Harper’s Bazaar in 2013. “When we were young people, all we ever wanted was to be good working actors. [My dream] was to work in theater, to be around those people whose work I was in total awe of. Nobody talked about being a celebrity.”

She continued: “So, when our marriage came up in conversation, it wouldn’t occur to us that we were obligated to respond to allegations or gossip. You have to be a bit circumspect, but you also have to take up a position, and you have to stick to it.”