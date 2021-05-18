Dream Home Inside Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis Modern Farmhouse

Welcome to KuKu Farms! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made sustainable living look effortlessly chic at their beautiful Los Angeles home.

The Beverly Hills property, which spans six acres of land, was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest‘s June issue. Despite transforming the space to include a main house, guesthouse and entertainment barn — as well as an entire barbecue pavilion — the couple wanted to stay true to their roots.

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis, 37, said of the home, which the pair lovingly dubbed KuKu Farms. “Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us.”

Her husband, 43, added: “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

The duo, who tied the knot in 2015, put their passion for interior design to the test, creating detailed mood boards to help make their dream vision a reality. “When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by [architect] Howard [Backen],” Kutcher told the publication. “Howard is like a great software designer, someone who approaches design as an accentuation of function. … Howard wants to get you where you want to be with the fewest doors and obstacles.”

Creating their perfect home wasn’t an easy process. The renovation began when Kunis was pregnant with the pair’s first child, daughter Wyatt, who arrived in October 2014. The former That ’70s Show costars later welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.

The Valentine’s Day star and the Bad Moms actress wanted to put personal touches on every aspect of the property, from the 10-foot-long crystal chandelier to custom silver thrones, challenging the traditional, rustic farmhouse feel with a modern twist.

“To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order,” Kutcher told the publication. “If the world around you isn’t in order, it’s hard to get your brain in order. When we’re in our home, the world just makes sense.”

Kunis previously opened up about life on the farm during the COVID-19 crisis during a February interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“My husband’s from Iowa and we have this patch of dirt. And we looked at it and we were like, ‘We have time to plant some corn.’ And he was like, ‘Let’s just do it,'” the Black Swan star said at the time, noting that the “hundreds and hundreds of ears of corn” they grew quickly began to take over.

“We didn’t know what to do. We were giving them away,” she joked. “We’re in a pandemic. We can’t have a barbecue, we can’t have people over for a pool party. We were just stuck eating corn. We had corn for breakfast, we had corn for lunch. … My kids are now made of corn.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the couple’s fresh farmhouse: