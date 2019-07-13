Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Emotional Speech at Beth Chapman’s Memorial Service

Dog Can’t Believe She’s Gone

The star was close to tears several times as he gave a speech about how he met Beth — “I busted her for stealing a lemon” — and said that when she came into his office, “I saw her and I said, ‘Oh, she will be mine.’” Then as he talked about her final days, Dog exclaimed, “I can’t believe she’s gone! This is not possible, I just want to wake up from this dream.” He explained that he served 18 months in prison in Texas and would willingly go back in and do five years “just to kiss her again.”

When their new WGN show started shooting, she refused to stay home and undergo chemotherapy, choosing instead to accompany her husband as he filmed. “The show didn’t kill her but she died for it,” he told the crowd, recalling her saying of her treatments, “All it will do is keep me alive for six months longer but I want to be by your side.”

Dog said she knew the end was near and had lost so much weight. “She grabbed my face and said to me, ‘Big Daddy, let me go!’ I still haven’t let her go. … She will never be dead to me … she is in another place.” The grieving star added, “If there’s a God, he won’t let me live that long without her.”

Admitting he was wearing a pink shirt at the memorial because he heard Beth telling him, “If you don’t wear it, you don’t love me,” Dog added, “If you’re beefing with your old lady, stop and kiss her right now because you’re gonna feel so bad when she or he is not here.”