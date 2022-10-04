A New Agreement

In October 2022, a judge granted Williams visitation with his children in New York while he continues performing in Take Me Out on Broadway. The decision overrules Drake-Lee’s previous request to keep the kids in Los Angeles during her ex-husband’s run in the play and allows them to visit him on certain dates in October, November and December. The judge also ordered the former couple to attend 10 sessions of co-parenting counseling and restrained them from “making derogatory remarks about the other party, either directly or indirectly to the minor children, nor allow any third party to do so.”

The order continued, “[They may not] discuss this case with or in front of the minor children nor allow anyone else to do so,” ask their children to pass messages to the other parent or interrogate them about what happened during their time with the other parent. The judge also ruled that neither Williams or Drake-Lee were allowed to “post derogatory remarks about the other party that the minor children can see in social media.”