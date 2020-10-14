Jesse Williams Finalizes Divorce From Aryn Drake-Lee After Lengthy Battle

Putting their past behind them. Jesse Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, have finalized their divorce three years after they split.

A judge signed off on the 39-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star’s settlement with Drake-Lee, 38, and deemed them legally single as of August 7, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The papers were filed on Friday, October 9. The pair reached the agreement in September 2019.

Williams and the real estate broker will share joint legal and physical custody of daughter Sadie, 6, and son Maceo, 5. The parents are obligated to have a conversation before posting photos of their children on social media. He must also pay $40,000 per month in child support.

As far as their assets, the actor will keep the $936,810 he has earned from Grey’s Anatomy since their split. He will no longer be responsible for spousal support after settling two outstanding payments from 2019. Drake-Lee, for her part, will keep the family’s house in Los Angeles as well as two homes in New York and Oakland, California. The exes will also retain their respective vehicles.

Williams and Drake-Lee separated in April 2017 after more than four years of marriage. Their divorce quickly became contentious. The two battled over custody as well as their finances.

The Cabin in the Woods star requested joint physical custody in 2017, claiming that Drake-Lee denied his offers to spend more time with the kids. She countered by asking for sole legal custody, citing his unpredictable work schedule, a dangerous driving incident and an alleged “revolving door” of women with whom he was involved. His rep told Us at the time that the matter was “for the court to decide” and deemed the accusations “a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

In June 2018, Williams was temporarily ordered to pay more than $100,000 per month in child and spousal support, with the court ruling pointing to his “extraordinarily high” monthly salary of more than $521,000.

Us confirmed in July 2017 that the Little Fires Everywhere alum had moved on with Minka Kelly. “It’s been a few months,” a source revealed at the time. “They’re legit.”

The actress, 40, denied via Instagram in October 2017 that Williams cheated on Drake-Lee with her. Us then broke the news in January 2018 that Kelly and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 star called it quits.

After a brief romance with sports anchor Taylor Rooks, Williams first sparked relationship rumors with now-girlfriend Taylour Paige in January 2019.