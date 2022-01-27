Jordan vs. Aaron Rodgers: Everything We Know About Their Feud

A Crack in the Ice

After Aaron admitted in November 2021 that he didn’t get the coronavirus vaccine, his father made a rare public comment about his still-estranged son. “I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do,” Ed told USA Today at the time. “And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud that he went that route.”

The family patriarch added that “things are progressing” in their relationship. “The main thing [is] I just support him,” he noted. “I’m proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done.”