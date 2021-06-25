OK, we’ll bite. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared as in love — and vampire-chic — as ever during a Thursday, June 24, date night.

While dining at Craig’s in West Hollywood, the ever-stylish Poosh owner, 42, wore a silky black minidress. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, opted for a cutoff tee, black jeans and sneakers. He accessorized with a black beanie while Kardashian held a black Dior saddlebag.

While showing off their street style, the pair held hands. Later, the reality star seemed to pick something out of her beau’s teeth, grinning as she helped him out.

When it came to her own mouth, Kardashian wore a pair of Vampire-esque bedazzled caps on her canine teeth — an on-brand look for someone who recently made headlines for holding a vial of her boyfriend’s blood.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the duo had been dating for a couple months. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the “All the Small Things” rocker were friends for years before they took their relationship to the next level.

“Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” an insider revealed at the time.

In the months since, the couple have grown even closer — packing on the PDA and spending plenty of quality time with each other’s kids.

Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this month, a separate source told Us exclusively that a proposal may be on the horizon for the couple — and their children will absolutely be involved.

“An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the insider said. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her.”

The insider added that the potential proposal could take place “at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family.”

For now, the pair seem to be enjoying life as boyfriend and girlfriend. Last week, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum shared a pair of PDA-heavy snaps featuring her and her boyfriend.

Simply captioned, “🥺🖤❤️‍🔥,” the images showed Kardashian straddling the musician as they kissed in the recording studio.

“My baby❤️‍🔥,” Barker responded in the comments.

Scroll to see all the snaps from the couple’s most recent night on the town: