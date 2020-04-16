At home with Dorit and PK Kemsley! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple moved into their $6.5 million home months ago, but Dorit just gave fans a peek inside.

“I’d say it’s my dream kitchen,” the 43-year-old Bravo star explained as she walked through her home in a video for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 15.

The swimsuit designer and her husband, who wed in 2015, share son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4.

“The kids will watch some TV,” Dorit said as she made her way through her living room. “Or hang out while I’m cooking.”

Bravo confirmed in August 2019 that the family of four left their Beverly Hills mansion for a home in Encino near her costar Kyle Richards.

“We are looking for a new home, which I’m really excited about,” Dorit said in the season 9 finale. “I think I might find myself close to Kyle!”

Dorit and PK listed their home in the 90210 in 2017. After six months on the market, the music manager confirmed to Page Six that they lowered the price from $12.75 million to $10.95 million.

“The price was lowered to get it sold, we are very keen to move,” PK said in 2018. “We want a less vertical house with more of a back yard. The kids are running around everywhere and we have a lot of stairs, so we want to swap stairs for grass!”

The twosome lowered the price again — to $7.5 million — in October 2019. According to The Blast, the home is still on the market, but that didn’t stop the pair from moving to Encino. Dorit previously told Us that the Beverly Hills home has “great views” and a “great layout.”

“It’s difficult to leave,” she said in January 2018. “I’ve spent a lot of time fixing it and making it special.”

More recently, Dorit confirmed to Us that she settled her much-discussed lawsuit with her former business partner.

“I had maintained from the beginning that it was in the right hands and I couldn’t really talk about it, although everybody wanted to. There were a lot of things that came out in the press that weren’t true,” she told Us ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “It’s very difficult when you’re fighting something with your hands tied behind your back. So for us, we always knew that it was going to be resolved and get resolved and it was a matter of time and justice and so for us it was very freeing. Of course, very happy that it’s behind us and not in front of us and we’re able to just be done with it.”

Scroll through for a look inside Dorit’s home: