What happens in Vegas … goes on the grid! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd partied in Sin City for her bachelorette — alongside 22 of her closest friends and family members — and she’s been sharing footage from the wild weekend for a week straight.

“The amount of detail & attention that was put into creating this bachelorette weekend for me is unreal! Thank you to my village for rallying around me this trip and making this happen,” the reality star shared via Instagram on July 25, alongside a series of photos and videos from the trip. “I am so appreciative, emotional, & overwhelmed with all that has done for me. Thank youu @rkylelynn, @zayxclusive @remychantel09 & @bachtobasic for your hard work! 💖✨ #VegasBeforeDavis.”

Floyd — who shares daughter Ryder, born in April 2017, with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton, and son Ace, born in May 2021, with fiancé Zach Davis — documented every fun-filled moment of her bachelorette getaway, which included matching outfits (with customized slippers), NSFW party games, plenty of alcohol and a party bus complete with a stripper pole.

While they weren’t in attendance, the MTV personality’s Teen Mom costars weighed in on the weekend festivities.

“SHES GORGEOUS 😍😍😍😍,” Jade Cline commented on the California native’s initial Instagram post.

“Dang what a f—king badddddddieeeeeee🔥😍,” Briana DeJesus wrote on a two-slide selfie share that Floyd uploaded on Wednesday, July 27. “Stunning 🤩,” added Catelynn Baltierra. Cline chimed in on the July 27 carousel as well. “Okay Mrs Davis,” she gushed.

Davis popped the question to Floyd at their April 2021 baby shower while celebrating Ace’s soon-to-be arrival into the world. In addition to slipping a ring on Floyd’s finger, he also proposed to her daughter, Ryder.

“She said yes! Put a ring on both of their fingers! I love you fiancé @cheynotshy today we celebrate a lifetime together,” Davis captioned several shots from the proposal, which was filmed for Teen Mom OG, via Instagram.

For her part, Floyd shared her own Instagram upload of the exciting occasion. “Speechless… We said Yessss,” the reality star wrote at the time. “Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

The pair are set to tie the knot in “2 months,” Floyd wrote via Instagram on July 27.

In January 2021, the mom of two revealed her wedding plans exclusively to Us Weekly.

“I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we couldn’t],” she told Us at the time. “We both come from really big families that are really involved with us. We tried to figure out, like, some form or fashion of what we could do, and it just wasn’t going to work to our standards or what we wanted and having our families there. So, we’re just gonna wait until it’s safe to do so.”