Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Everything Jada Pinkett Smith Has Said About Her Alopecia Condition, Hair Loss Through the Years

By
What Will Smith Really Thinks Jada Pinkett Smith Bald Head
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Matt Baron/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

Supportive Husband

“He loves it,” Pinkett Smith gushed about her spouse during a September 2021 episode of Red Table Talk after she shaved her head. “It was just time. I was just ready for that kind of expression and release. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great diving in a very special way. I was just like, ‘I’m over it.’ It was that moment. I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m just done with the worry. I’m done with the care. I’m just done.’”

Back to top