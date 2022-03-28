Supportive Husband

“He loves it,” Pinkett Smith gushed about her spouse during a September 2021 episode of Red Table Talk after she shaved her head. “It was just time. I was just ready for that kind of expression and release. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great diving in a very special way. I was just like, ‘I’m over it.’ It was that moment. I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m just done with the worry. I’m done with the care. I’m just done.’”