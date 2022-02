November 2021

While Gyllenhaal trended for days after ex Swift dropped the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on her rereleased Red album, Cadieu didn’t publicly react to fans resurfacing her beau’s 2010 whirlwind romance with the singer. A source told Us that Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, was in a “good mood” when he stepped out for the first time amid the headlines at the 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.