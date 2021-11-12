Taylor Swift

The Brokeback Mountain star began dating the “Mean” singer in late 2010, though their romance fizzled out just before New Year’s. “Jake just told her it wasn’t working out,” a source told Us. “Taylor is really upset and hurt…she feels really burned by him.”

Swift has written about their whirlwind relationship on hit songs like “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

In the 2021 version of “All Too Well,” the Pennsylvania native added more details about their breakup, singing, “They say all’s well that ends well / But I’m in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”