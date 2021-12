Minka Kelly

It was over before it started. The Nightcrawler actor had a brief fling with the Friday Night Lights alum in June 2012. “Minka wasn’t into Jake when he first pursued her,” a mutual pal of the two actors exclusively told Us. But after romancing Wilmer Valderrama, Kelly “decided to give Jake another chance.” The spark quickly fizzled, however. “It was never serious,” the insider added.