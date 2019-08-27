Jason Momoa Gets Stuck on Elevator and Chronicles the Saga on Instagram

Jason Momoa, his dog and a group of his friends got stuck in an elevator on Monday, August 26, with little more than jokes and M&Ms to keep themselves going.

The 40-year-old documented the ordeal in his Instagram Stories, uploading videos from the L’Hermitage hotel in Vancouver, Canada.

Presumably, the group was freed from the stalled elevator car, though Momoa hasn’t posted any updates showing how the situation resolved.

The actor has been staying in the British Columbia city to film the Apple+ series See, billed as an “epic, sensory drama.”

“See explores a future world where humanity has lost all sense of sight, but discovers new ways to survive,” teases the logline for the drama. “The series takes place in a world in which the earth was devastated by a virus that left only a few million survivors, and those who emerged blind.”

The logline continues: “See is a journey wherein we may discover something entirely new about ourselves, about our world. Would being without sight change who I am? Experience love, joy, discovery, terror, hope. All without sight. Imagine a world evolved, designed and built to be experienced without sight. This is the world of See.”

The ill-fated elevator ride aside, Momoa has been in the news recently for other humorous reasons. For one, photos of him shirtless in July drew “dad bod” comparisons, which didn’t offend him “at all,” he later told TMZ.

Then, earlier this month, Whitney Cummings revealed that the Game of Thrones alum unwittingly saved her engagement photos by mistaking her and her fiancé’s photographer for a paparazzo and forcing a reshoot, thus granting the comedian a chance to change out of her “Emotionally Unavailable” T-shirt.

Scroll down for photos from Momoa’s elevator saga.