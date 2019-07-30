



Jason Momoa ’s got it going on and he knows it — despite so-called dad-bod haters.

The Aquaman star — who showed off his incredible six-pack abs and toned chest while on vacation in Italy earlier in July — was shockingly shamed for his physique by some afterwards. He bared his bronzed pecs and rippling biceps on July 2 while visiting Venice with his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their two kids, Lola, 11, and Naoko-Wolf, 10, days after celebrating the wedding of Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz to Karl Glusman in France.

After the photos hit the web, Twitter exploded with comments body-shaming the actor, who turns 40 on Thursday, August 1, for a slightly softer middle than in years past. But it also lit up with fans defending the star to the end. Wrote one, “Dad bod? You’re right. Looking at pictures of Jason Momoa def makes me want to call him ‘daddy.’”

But despite dozens of fans coming to his defense, Momoa himself had yet to speak out — until now. Addressing a TMZ cameraman in a video the site posted on Tuesday, July 30, the Game of Thrones star said he couldn’t be bothered at all with the trolls’ comments.

When the reporter asked Momoa how the Guinness cake was at his surprise 40th birthday party, he responded, “Amazing. Anything Guinness is good.” (Momoa has said he knew he was in love with Bonet, 51, when she ordered a Guinness on their first date.) The reporter shot back that that wouldn’t help the dad-bod rumors. But the actor declared, “Well, that’s alright,” while gamely patting his stomach.

The interviewer then pressed, asking Momoa if the dad-bod designation offended him. “No,” the actor said, nonchalantly. Then smiling and shaking his head, he added, “Not at all.” The Hawaii native then got into the back of a car and said gamely, “Tell TMZ I’ll show ‘em my dad bod soon.”

