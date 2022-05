Lisa Bonet

Despite his split from Mackinnon, the actor sparked romance rumors with Bonet. After two years of dating, the pair welcomed their daughter, Lola, in 2007. The Cosby Show alum gave birth to their son, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008.

Even though thete was rumors that the duo got married in 2007, Momoa and Bonet officially tied the knot in 2017. They announced their split via a joint statement Instagram statement in January 2022.