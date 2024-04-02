Jason Segel’s love life has been full of high-profile relationships and romance rumors.

The actor famously dated his former Freaks and Geeks costar Linda Cardellini in the early 200s, as well as Oscar nominee Michelle Williams from 2012 to 2013. Segel has also sparked relationship speculation with the likes of Drew Barrymore and Lindsay Lohan, though neither of the romances were ever confirmed.

Not all of Segel’s romantic interests have been in the entertainment industry. During a January 2023 interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor shared that he almost pursued a woman who worked at a local ice cream shop after going through a “breakup right before the pandemic.” (He and Alexis Mixter ended their eight-year relationship in April 2021.)

“She said really nice stuff to me about How I Met Your Mother and, ‘I love these movies,’ and ‘It got my through a tough time,’” Segel shared, adding that she told him, “Never forget the joy you bring to the world” while handing him his ice cream.

Their meet-cute, however, was later ruined after Segel discovered her joyful message was actually the ice cream shop’s slogan.

Keep scrolling to see which stars Segel has dated over the years: