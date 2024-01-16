Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski dazzled on the 2023 Emmys red carpet.

The couple arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, January 15, in color-coordinated ensembles. Segel, 43, wore a traditional black and white tuxedo with a bowtie. Radomski, 32, stunned in a black lace corset gown.

Segel brought Radomski as his date to the awards show. He is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Shrinking. Segel has earned a lot of praise for his portrayal of Jimmy Laird in the Apple TV series, which he stars in alongside Harrison Ford.

Earlier this month, Segel was also up for a Golden Globe for his performance in Shrinking but ultimately lost to The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White. Radomski was by Segel’s side for the night where the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple.

“WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee!” Radomski wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of her and Segel on the red carpet. “I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby!”

Segel and the So You Think You Can Dance alum were first romantically linked in October 2023 after they were photographed holding hands at Universal Studios.

Before dating Radomski, Segel was in a longtime relationship with Alexis Mixter. The twosome called it quits in April 2021 after eight years of dating.

“This is a photo of two best friends. This guy and I have shared so much life together,” Mixter, now 45, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time announcing her and Segel’s breakup. “Changed each other at a soul deep level. All for the better. The depth of our bond was something I could never have anticipated. I’ve never spent so much time with another person, grown so much alongside someone else, laughed so much, cried so much, shared so much.”

At the time, Mixter shared that it was strange for her to reflect on the end of her relationship with How I Met Your Mother alum, especially when their breakup was amicable.

“It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life,” she continued. “But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming.”