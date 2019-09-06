News Jen Harley Claims She’s ‘Abused and Bullied,’ Posts Photo of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro With Another Girl By Emily Longeretta September 5, 2019 Courtesy Jen Harley/Instagram via MTV 5 6 / 5 Night Swimming On another occasion, Ortiz-Magro went into the pool with a different girl during the show. Back to top More News This Top-Rated Overnight Repair Treatment Can Improve Our Skin While We Sleep Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Serum ‘Heaven in a Bottle’ (Now 25% Off!) Over 3,000 Reviewers Say This Is the Best Nail Product They’ve Ever Used More News