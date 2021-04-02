The 1st Court Appearance

Following Shah’s arrest, she appeared before a Utah judge on March 30. The judge set the following conditions for her and Smith: must commit no federal offense upon release, must appear as required, no traveling outside of Utah with the exception of New York City court, no international travel, no contact with co-defendants and no engagement in telemarketing. They were subsequently seen leaving the Utah court and ignored all reporters’ questions as they headed to their cars.