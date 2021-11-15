Jen Shah’s Legal Drama: Everything We Know

The Reactions

During a November 2021 episode of RHOSLC, Shah’s costars were left in shock after Homeland Security showed up looking for her. “Other than our families, there was seven people that knew we were meeting at Beauty Lab today. I can’t imagine anyone here would turn Jen in, but this looks really sus[picious],” Lisa Barlow noted in a confessional after Whitney Rose suggested that “someone told” the authorities where to find Shah.

“I don’t know anything, but I have a lot of questions around, like, Jen’s lifestyle,” Rose continued. “It intrigues me where she gets all of her money and all of her things from.”

Meredith Marks said in a FaceTime call with the cast that she was “not surprised” by the arrest, adding, “Too many things didn’t add up and I’ve suspected that something was going on for a while. And now, it’s validated that I was right [and] I’m not crazy. That’s the bottom line.”