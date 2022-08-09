2022

In her memoir, Jennette questioned if the Grammy winner’s success came from “a much easier upbringing.”

“I grew up in Garbage Grove in a goddamned hoarder house with a cancerous mom who constantly wept about not being able to afford rent and utility bills,” she wrote. “Ariana grew up in Boca Raton, Florida, an incredibly wealthy, idyllic town, with a healthy mom who could buy her whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted — Gucci bags, fancy vacations, Chanel outfits.”

According to the California native, she was allegedly meant to have her own show before being paired off with the singer. “This was supposed to be Just Puckett, the harrowing tale of a brassy juvenile delinquent-turned-school counselor,” she continued. “Now it’s some half-baked two-hander — Sam & Cat — about a brassy juvenile delinquent who, with her ‘ditzy best friend,’ starts a babysitting company called ‘Sam & Cat’s Super Rockin’ Fun-Time Babysitting Service.’ This is not harrowing.”